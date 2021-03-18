Indian Army averts major fire due to gas leakage at Changlang

GUWAHATI, 18 March: A major fire broke out near the EPS facility of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Inao, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening at around 5.30 pm due to leakage from a gas pipeline coming out from the facility, according to a Press release.

Slowly the fire started spreading and the nearby fields in the radius of 50 metres from the leakage point were ablaze.

The nearest army camp immediately swung into action and swiftly sent a quick reaction team (QRT) which reached the location in no time. The QRT informed the OIL & Fire Brigade & commenced dousing the fire with support of locals and the available resources.

The team also created path for the fire tenders to reach the incident site. The Indian Army soldiers also assisted the OIL officials in reaching the spot. The fire was finally doused at around 7 pm in evening.

The officer leading the team in his effort to control the spread and dousing the fire sustained minor burn injuries. The swift action by Indian Army averted an outbreak of a massive fire and it was highly appreciated by the locals.