Assam BJP expels 15 members for ‘anti-party’ activities

GUWAHATI, March 18: As many as 15 Assam BJP members have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for “anti-party” activities, an official statement issued here on Thursday evening informed.

State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass expelled the members for a period of six years.

The members are Dilip Kumar Paul (Silchar); Srirao Gajendra Singh, (Naobaicha); Priyanka Neog (Chabua); Lakheswar Moran (Doomdooma); Tarun Sahu (Dhekiajuli); Thoiba Singh (Lakhipur); Ashish Haldar (Sonai); Khyitish Ranjan Paul (Hailakandi); Ram Kumar Nunia (Katlicherra); Manoj Mohan Dev (Hailakandi); Sima Engtipi (Baithalangso); Hemanta Adhikari (Barchala); Debajit Moran (Doomdooma); Rajesh Kishan (Doomdooma) and Dilip Bey (Diphu).