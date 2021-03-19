BSF handsover one Bangladeshi minor girl to BGB as goodwill gesture

SHILLONG, March 19: Exhibiting a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya handed over one Bangladeshi minor girl to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), after she was apprehended in India with one Indian national on Thursday evening.

Earlier on March 18 , BSF troops of Border Out Post Lukaichar, 28 Battalion BSF deployed at border area South West Garo Hills apprehended one Minor Bangladeshi Girl (16 ) R/o village Bilwar Char, Police Station Diwanganj, District Jamalpur, (Bangladesh) who had eloped with a Indian boy namely Taktar Miah (23 ) S/o Nulu Seikh R/o village Nanidichar, Police Station Mahendraganj, District South West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) and had illegally entered into India.

Further the Minor girl was handed over to BGB during a flag meeting in presence of police representatives as a goodwill gesture and the apprehended Indian National was handed over to his family member while lodging a complaint against him at PS Mahenderganj, South West Garo Hills.

Hardeep Singh, Inspector General, Meghalaya Frontier said , “The population residing close to the international border on both sides of the border has ethnic and cultural similarity which makes it more sensitive and poses a serious challenge to both the Border Guarding Forces. However, such issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and as confidence building measures between both the border guarding forces.”