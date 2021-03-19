GH youths urged to be self reliant and become entrepreneurs

TURA, March 19: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Friday urged youths from Garo Hills to be self reliant and become entrepreneurs to sustain themselves instead of depending on jobs from the government.

In an effort to foster entrepreneurship, a National Seminar on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ was on Friday held at the Hotel Polo Orchid in Tura which targeted students, unemployed youths, start-ups, e-marketing facilities for MSMEs and entrepreneurs under different sectors and skill development institutions from the region.

The seminar, which focused mainly on employment generation, stimulation of sustainable economic growth, balanced regional growth and community development among others was organized by the MSME-DI Guwahati in association with the Meghalaya Government’s Commerce and Industry Department and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, North Eastern Region, Guwahati.

Speaking during the seminar as the Chief Guest, Ram Singh said that the dependence on government jobs by the youths has become a trend nowadays both in the state and the country, who are reluctant or unwilling to take up entrepreneurship. He said that the current trend has led to the rise in unemployment and urged the youths to become entrepreneurs and be their own masters.

Pointing to the prevailing problem of unemployment both in the state and the country as a whole, Ram Singh said that it was impossible for respective governments to provide jobs for all its youths.

“There are many educated youths in the state, who are unemployed and even they are waiting for government jobs. They should instead look for livelihood opportunities and earn some money while they can by becoming entrepreneurs,” Ram Singh advised.

Stating that money was not hard to come by for hard working men and women, Ram Singh advised the youths to take up entrepreneurship and avail of loans provided by the State Bank of India (SBI).

It may be mentioned that Friday’s seminar focussed on the alarming issue of unemployment in the state, particularly among the educated youths which is rising day by day. Other speakers during the seminar dwelled on the issue of wealth creation and sharing, job creation, and the need to discover and train prospective entrepreneurs.

The seminar was also attended by various officials from the state and outside of whom included Vice Chancellor of NEHU Tura Campus, Prof G Sangaiah, Joint Director of MSME-DO, Guwahati, Debabrata Mitra, former Director of Commerce and Industries, D K Arengh and AGM of SBI, Regional Business Office Tura, Dharmananda Banai besides others.