Forum condemns CM’s statement

TURA, March 19: Reacting to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s recent statement on participation of non-tribals in the GHADC that ‘rules should have been changed when the GHADC was formed…’, the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Friday sought that the particular clause in the Sixth Schedule, which needed to be changed or amended be pointed as stated by him.

“The Chief Minister should have said ‘the practices should have been changed’ because by issuing such statements it is indicated that the non-tribals have the right to take part in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections which will be outrightly rejected by the people of Garo Hills,” the forum said.

The forum requested the Chief Minister to take note of the fact that the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) are created to safeguard the rights of the tribals including the Garos adding, it makes no sense to grant the GHADC if the non-tribals are allowed to become its members.

“While other ADCs like the KHADC and JHADC do not allow non-tribals and others take part in their ADC elections, the indigenous tribals of Garo Hills also expect that the elected leaders treat the GHADC and KHADC and JHADC alike,” the forum said.