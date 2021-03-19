James assures positive changes in MeECL

SHILLONG, March 18: Power Minister James Sangma on Thursday said MeECL will soon undergo positive changes and people will understand these steps needed to be taken.

“The improvements are showing the desired results and we believe when people see the kind of positive changes in the MeECL, they will understand these steps were needed and that the allegations are baseless and unsubstantiated,” he said.

The Power Minister has been under constant attack in and outside the Assembly on the MeECL crisis and allegations of misappropriation have also been made.

Replying to a query on the debate that MeECL’s functioning has generated, he said: “The fact of the matter is MeECL is going through a stage of transition. There are many new interventions taking place so this is obviously going to upset the system that is in place right now.”

Insisting that the government was trying to resolve the issue, Sangma said the government would not be cowed down by unsubstantiated allegations.

He declined to speculate on a “political motive” behind the power crisis but said the opposition seemed to be focussed on the Power department.

“I think there are many issues which could have been brought to the Assembly for constructive discussion, but unfortunately the opposition did not seize the opportunity during the budget session,” the Power Minister said.

On the issue of NEEPCO threatening to regulate the power supply to Meghalaya due to non-clearance of dues, he expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved.