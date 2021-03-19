Power tariff hike on cards

SHILLONG, March 18: Despite an assurance from the MDA Government, consumers in the state will have to brace for a hike in their electricity bills as the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) is working to introduce a new tariff in the next financial year.

“We will be releasing the new electricity tariff within March,” MSERC Chairman Peter W. Ingty said on Thursday.

Ingty also informed that the State Advisory Committee will meet on Monday to finalise the new tariff, while adding that Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Limited (MeECL) has already submitted its representations in this regard.

The MSERC chairman informed that the public notice was issued after MeECL submitted its petition inviting claims and objections from the public on the proposed hike following which the public hearing was conducted on Thursday.

Asked about the quantum of hike in the electricity tariff, Ingty declined to reply saying that it is still under process.

“The new electricity tariff will be made public once we issue the order,” he added.