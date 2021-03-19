Will examine Lokayukta advice for CBI probe: CM

SHILLONG, March 18: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government will examine the recommendations of the Meghalaya Lokayukta for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

“We are yet to receive any letter or communication from the Lokayukta in this connection,” Sangma told reporters here on Wednesday.

About the Lokayukta mentioning a mastermind of the illegal mining and transportation of coal, he said he would be able to comment only after going through the Lokayukta’s report.

The Meghalaya Lokayukta had on Wednesday advised the state government to seek CBI inquiry to find out the mastermind of the illegal mining and transportation of coal.

Hearing a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma against illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, the Lokayukta observed that the mastermind could be unearthed only through an independent inquiry by a central organisation like the CBI.

Recalling its earlier order for CBI inquiry that was challenged in the High Court of Meghalaya, the anti-graft ombudsman said that with no scope for ordering a CBI probe, advising the state government to take the step felt proper.

“It is to everybody’s knowledge that the racket is being run by some powerful syndicate against whom no individual citizen could come forward to lodge a complaint revealing their identity. The popularly elected state government for the benefit of the entire society, particularly for the economic interest, is expected to take a decision on this. This petition accordingly stands disposed of,” the order stated.