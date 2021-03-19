SOs, PSOs meet held to discuss GHADC polls at Ampati

The meeting was held in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Ch. Ramakrishna, District Police chief Siddharth Ambedkar, ADC (Election), S.K. Marak, ADC incharge Election Expenditure Cell, S.C. Laloo and other officials of the District Administration.

The meeting discussed several issues including damaged polling stations, movement plan, vulnerability mapping for security and the need for proper coordination between Sector officers and police sector officers, among others.