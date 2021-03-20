Assembly approves Budget for 2021-22

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Assembly on Friday passed a deficit budget of Rs 1, 570 crore for the financial year 2021-22 on the final day of the budget session.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tabled the Meghalaya Appropriation (No.III) Bill, 2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund of Meghalaya for the 2021-22 fiscal.

With this Bill being passed, a sum not exceeding Rs 17,603.34 crore will be withdrawn from the consolidated fund of Meghalaya towards defraying several charges.

Apart from the Meghalaya Appropriation (No.III) Bill, 2021, the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Bill, 2021, Meghalaya Local Fund (Audit) Bill, 2021, Institute of Chartered Financial Analyst of India University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Meghalaya Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Meghalaya Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Meghalaya Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were also passed.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh later adjourned the House sine die.