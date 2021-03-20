Govt sounds ADCs again on NOC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The state government on Friday reiterated that the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) do not have the mandate to issue no-objective certificates (NOCs) to migrant workers since the state government has passed the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020.

Replying to a Zero Hour notice moved by Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Labour Prestone Tynsong reaffirmed that there is no provision in the Act which allows the ADCs to issue NOC prior to obtaining the labour licence.

The statement assumes significance as the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has maintained that the migrant workers have to obtain the labour clearance certificate (LCC), akin to NOC, from the Council before obtaining labour licence.

“We will make sure the Act is enforced 24X7,” Tynsong said, making it clear that anybody, who brings workers from outside the state, must register the workers failing which they will be penalised.

Stating that the Labour Department has enough manpower and it has sent a proposal for creation of labour inspections in new C&RD blocks, Tynsong said the labour inspectors would have to create awareness among the local authorities on the various provisions of the Act. In addition, the Labour Department will conduct workshops in all districts to spread awareness on the Act.

Presently, the state government is registering labourers online as well as offline modes. Each migrant worker has to pay Rs 50 for registration which will be valid for 179 days. The workers will be required to renew their registration one month ahead of its expiry.

Earlier, while moving the notice, Sawkmie said the stakeholders, such as traditional institutions, NGOs and youth, have to join hands and work as responsible citizens to address the influx issue.

He also said that the labour inspectors, deployed in the C&RD blocks, must conduct surprise checks at construction sites where migrant workers are employed to ensure that they have been duly registered.