Harijan Colony report delay irks legislators

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The MLAs from both Opposition and ruling parties on Friday questioned the delay by the High Level Committee (HLC) in submitting its recommendations to the state government on the relocation of Harijan Colony residents and the non-inclusion of the local MLA in the panel.

Congress MLA from East Shillong, Ampareen Lyngdoh had pitched for a consultation of all four Shillong MLAs with the HLC while North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum questioned his non-inclusion in the committee, citing that the issue is of his constituency.

Replying to a query raised during Question Hour by West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang on the delay of the HLC to submit the report, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said, “There are many reasons. Soon after we constituted the HLC on June 4, 2018, it started collecting the details. We observed that there were a lot of things which needed to be done and corrected.”

He said as even the present form of the agreement between the Municipal and the Syiem of Mylliem was vague, the government needs to have detailed discussions with the stakeholders.

“The Deputy Chief Minister, who is looking after this report, has indicated that certain lacunas and irregularities were detected among the authorities such as the Syiem, Municipal Board and Autonomous District Council (ADC). So, was there a meeting held to look into the HLC’s preliminary findings?” Lyngdoh asked.

To this, Tynsong said, “A series of meetings were held with the Syiem of Mylliem and the ADC. We are in the final stage of preparing the report, which will be submitted to the government.”

The Congress MLA then said: “The Deputy CM also indicated that the smart city scheme will be allocated in certain areas. Since he brought it in context, are we to infer that a smart city project for redevelopment of that entire area is in the mind of the government?”

Tynsong said, “Smart city has been included in and around Shillong. The Urban Affairs Department is working out a detailed plan. Since Mawlonghat is the main commercial hub, we thought we can possibly redevelop that area as well.”

He said, “Right now, I won’t be able to say much on this. The committee has to submit its report to the government and only then, we will be able to share the details.”

Lyngdoh suggested that as stakeholders, the four Shillong MLAs may have an interaction with the government through the intervention of the Assembly Speaker.

“We may also be appraised of the dimensions of this entire problem, which continues to hit headlines. We would want to know what exactly the situation is and the mind of the government,” she said, seeking a definitive view from Tynsong.

The Deputy CM maintained that the role of the committee is to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the government along with its recommendations.

“Once the report is submitted, I am sure the government will take necessary steps on how to proceed further,” he said.

North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum said he was facing a question from people in his constituency on why he was not included in the HLC. Tynsong said he would find out the reason.

Describing it as a serious matter, Nongrum said he was not satisfied with the Deputy CM’s reply. To this, Tynsong said: “If the member is not satisfied, I cannot help it.”

The MLA then insisted on addressing his concern as soon as possible. A visibly-annoyed Tynsong then said, “I request the member to listen carefully. This is a long-pending issue and we are committed to solve it permanently.”

But Nongrum insisted on a “clear picture”. “If the decision was made by government, whose government is it?” he asked.

Pointing to a meeting that the CM had convened to discuss the matter, he said, “I had said I don’t want an assurance or suggestion but decision.”

Tynsong repeated that the notification was issued by the government.

“It is not necessary we include Mr A, B, C, D. The issue here is how to get it addressed effectively. The question of asking why Mr A or B is not a part of the committee is not fair. I will find out. This notification was issued by the Urban Affairs Department,” he said.