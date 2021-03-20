Cong cautions against online gaming

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Opposition on Friday said revenue generation cannot be an excuse for turning a blind eye to the evils of gaming and gambling.

Moving an amendment motion to the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Bill, 2021, Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said trading licence from the ADCs and no-objection certificate from the local Dorbar should be clearly indicated in the explanation in consonance with the Meghalaya Prevention of Gambling Act 1970.

“Meghalaya being under the purview of the Sixth Schedule immediately puts in perspective an array of issues in play when people come for businesses in the state. Amendment proposed in Section 10 (2) and Section 27 (1) need to assign the necessary onus on the Sixth Schedule. Traditional Institutions should also have a clear mention in the explanation to ensure that their distinctive roles in businesses are indicated,” she said.

She alluded to the Sikkim government’s 2019 decision to allow online gaming from within the state.

“However, based on advice from the federal government, restrictions were imposed whereby sites offering online gaming could be accessed only within the geographical borders of Sikkim,” Lyngdoh said.

She also asked whether or not the Meghalaya government is preparing the youth for gainful employment in such interventions.

“Gaming or casinos generate debates on morality, lead to controversies and demand for revoking laws allowing them. The government, through this bill, is merely regularising an Ordinance approved and passed by the Cabinet on February 17,” Lyngdoh said.

She questioned the justification of online gambling in Meghalaya when the tourism industry suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“My appeal is to send this Bill to a Select Committee for diligent scrutiny keeping in view my submissions on the floor of this august House,” she said.

In his reply, Taxation Minister James Sangma said that the intention of the government to bring the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Bill, 2021, was to put a mechanism in place to regulate such online gaming.

“This regulation will help revenue generation for the state. Apart from the revenue growth, we are looking for regulation to make gaming companies responsible and educate players about gaming responsibly,” he said.

According to him, the government is planning to put checks and measures through this regulation bill.

He added that online gaming has grown exponentially not just in India but the entire world. “Today the projected base is more than 620 million gamers just in India. This is an ecosystem of gamers of all ages and consists of game development and game designers, of investors and marketers and they all come together to provide the latest games, concepts and offers for players today,” Sangma said.

After the Congress legislators refused to withdraw the amendment, the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote.