Cabinet enhances financial power of engineers

SHILLONG, March 19: The state cabinet on Friday decided to enhance the financial power of the technical officers in the Engineering department under Schedule 4 of the Meghalaya Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2006, and also approved amendments to the Meghalaya Forest Service Third Amendment Rule, 2021.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “The financial powers given to accord technical sanction for works and to accord technical sanctions of repair were very low valued. Executive Engineers have certain financial powers whereas Superintendent Engineers and Chief Engineers have others. What we have decided and realised is that this value has not changed for the past 15 years.

“We have decided to raise the powers of the EEs, the SEs and the CEs. Now, the EEs will be able to give sanction of upto Rs 6 lakh, SEs upto Rs 15 lakh while CEs will be able to give sanction of upto Rs 30 lakh according to the tender value,” he added.

He said that this will ensure speedy implementation of projects and the engineers don’t have to take approval of the government and clear small works at their level.

The CM also informed that cabinet has cleared amendments to the Meghalaya Forest Service third Amendment Rule, 2021.

"There was a disparity in the promotion and pay level of MCS,

MPS and MFS officers were different. There was a flaw in the MFS Rules which did not give parity to the MFS officers," he said.

He further said, “We decided to bring MFS officers at par with the MCS and the MPS officers.”

He said that this was done as per the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission.