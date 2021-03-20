Cong to hold sit-in in EJH

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, March 19: In protest against the “poor” maintenance of law and order in East Jaintia Hills, the Khliehriat Block Congress Committee will hold a sit-in on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday.

The party pointed out that the alleged deterioration of the law and order scenario has led to increase in various heinous crimes, particularly rapes and murders.

The KBCC feels that the government machineries have failed to curb all criminal activities in the district, especially crimes against minor. It recalled that two students have been kidnapped, raped and murdered in just a short span of time, maintaining that police have failed to nab the culprits.

The sit-in will begin at 2:30 pm and culminate at 5 pm.