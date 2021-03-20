Industries clear Rs 14.46-crore dues under OTS

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: Power Minister James Sangma on Friday informed the Assembly that four industrial units in the state have cleared outstanding dues of over Rs 14.46 crore under the one time settlement (OTS) Scheme out of a total of over Rs 31.18 crore, the remaining of which has to be cleared by March 31.

Sangma said this in reply to a question by Umroi MLA, George B. Lyngdoh.

Giving details, Sangma said till March 5, Industrial Extra H/T has cleared Rs 11.93 crore leaving a due of Rs 17.42 crore; Industrial H/T has paid Rs 2.24 crore with a due of Rs 13.61 crore; Industrial L/T has paid Rs 11.37 lakh while the balance is Rs 6.03 lakh and Commercial H/T has paid Rs 17.39 lakh while the due amount is Rs 8.78 lakh.

To a supplementary question, the Power minister said that the scheme allows 30 per cent waiver on the total dues or 100 per cent waiver of the delayed payment charges, whichever is higher.

He also informed that some industrial units have not availed the OTS as yet.

When Congress MLA Zenith Sangma pointed out that the had submitted different figures in his reply on March 17 with regard to the total outstanding dues, the Power minister said he would verify the figures and inform the MLA.

The minister also asserted that after the end of the OTS scheme period, MeECL will start a rigorous disconnection drive for those units which have not cleared their outstanding dues.