Malik invited to mediate between govt and farmers

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, March 19: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik was today proposed to be one of the key mediators between the central government and the protesting farmers to work out an amicable settlement.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief, Naresh Tikait, who is spearheading the movement against three farm laws passed by the Centre, has suggested the names of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JD(U) Spokesperson K.C. Tyagi and the Meghalaya Governor to act as mediators to end the stalemate. Tyagi has accepted the proposal on the condition that the suggestion must come from the government whereas Malik has already expressed his willingness to don any role to end the crisis.

Malik had earlier said that he was speaking “unofficially” to the agitating farmers and the government to press for an early solution to the stalemate.

Malik, who hails from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, asserted that the issues highlighted by farmers need to be addressed soon or else it will damage the BJP in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Referring to the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the government despite several rounds of talks, Malik said no one is being unreasonable in the government and only those who want to damage the party are opposing an early solution.