By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday finalised the name of Highlander Kharmalki as the party candidate for the forthcoming bypoll to the vacant Mawryngkneng Assembly seat.

The M Mawryngkneng Block Congress Committee had already recommended the name of Kharmalki to the MPCC for the party ticket.

Kharmalki had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election on a PDF ticket.