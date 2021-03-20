Meghalaya lose to Tamil Nadu

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: Meghalaya put up their best fight thus far in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy but still lost to Tamil Nadu by six wickets in their Elite Group E match in Chennai today.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Meghalaya were dismissed for 101 in 40.3 overs, which, although still a relatively low score, was by far and away the best that they have managed against the top opposition in their group.

After being unable to produce a big innings in the past three games, guest player Saee Purandare returned to form with a score of 53, which included 10 boundaries.

Meghalaya then started the second innings promisingly, reducing the hosts to 36/3, but a fourth wicket partnership of 64 took Tamil Nadu to within striking distance of victory and they reached the target for the loss of four wickets in 16 overs.

Captain Debasmita Dutta took 2/26, while guest player Ahireeta Mukherjee claimed 1/17. Daiaka Warjri, meanwhile, was highly active in the field and was involved in three of the dismissals, taking two catches and effecting one run out.

Meghalaya will play their final match of the competition on Sunday against Himachal Pradesh.