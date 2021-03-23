MCA U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament commences

By Our Reporter
Shillong, March 22: The Zone 1 matches of the Meghalaya Cricket Association U-14 Inter District Tournament began today in Nongpoh. Zone 2 in Mendipathar had their third round of matches, with Tura and North Garo Hills victorious. SCA were 10-wicket victors over All Jaintia Cricket Association, having chased down AJCA’s total of 86 all out without losing a wicket. Siddhart Saikia and Rudra Pratap Singh knocked off the required runs. The second game saw Ri-Bhoi post 122/8. In reply East Jaintia made 123/4. In Mendipathar Tura edged South Garo Hills by just two runs in a close contest. Tura were restricted to 80/8 in 20 overs. SGH were then denied victory, finishing on 78/9. Earlier, NGH were seven-wicket victors over East Garo Hills. EGH were all out for 79. NGH chased this down in 9.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.
