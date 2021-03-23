Shillong Cricket League: United XI thrash Young Guns

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: United XI demolished Young Guns by a mammoth 287 runs to win their Shillong Cricket League Super Division match here on Monday. Jason Lamare and Man of the Match Kishan Lyngdoh put up stellar performances to see United through with an easy win. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, United XI scored a massive 376/3 in 35 overs. Jason smashed 150 runs off 86 balls while Kishan also scored 78 runs that came off 51 deliveries. Gyandeep Kachari picked up 2 wickets for Young Guns although conceding 64 runs in 6 overs. With a mountain to climb for a win, Young Guns never looked to threaten as they were bundled out for a paltry 89 runs in 16.1 overs to lose by 287 runs. Arush (18) was the highest scorer for his team. After his impressive batting, Kishan followed it up with a five wicket haul returning with figures of 5/18 in 7 overs that also included two maidens.

C Division at St. Anthony’s HSS Ground

Sportive Juniors picked up a huge 120 run win in their Shillong Cricket League C Division match against Innings Star. Batting first after winning the toss, Sportive amassed a healthy 208 in the stipulated 20 overs. Man of the Match Digvijay Roy scored 70 off 32 balls while Dixit Roy added 41 off 35 balls. Rakesh Kumar took 1/28 in 4 overs for Inningstar. In reply, Inningstar only managed to score 88 before being bowled out in 18.4 overs. Abhishek, with 23, was the top scorer. Saurav Bhusal was the pick of the bowlers for Sportive Juniors with figures of 3/13 in 3.4 overs.

In the second match of the day, Shillong Press Club defeated Bogys Sport by 23 runs after an impressive bowling performance. Bogys Sport won the toss and chose to field first, restricting Press Club to 122/9 in 20 overs. Heipormi top scored with 32 while Andy added a valuable 28. Roshan Kumar was among the wickets for Bogys Sport picking up 3/18 in 4 overs. Chasing 123 for a win, Bogys Sport were troubled by Shillong Press Club’s tight bowling performance as they could only manage 99 all out in 16.3 overs. hardeep Singh top scored with 32 off 25 balls. Man of the Match Sainpynair took a five-for with figures of 5/11 in 3.3 overs while Heipormi took 2/21 in 4 overs.