Nadda counters Cong ‘guarantee’ against CAA

GUWAHATI, March 23: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda countered Congress’ “guarantee” not to allow implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if voted to power in Assam, accusing the Opposition party of “ignorance” or a claim to “deceive” the people of the state.

“This law is a central legislation…which cannot be changed by a state legislation. I do not want to comment on the wisdom or thought process of the Congress on it. But if they claim not to implement CAA, they are either ignorant or deceiving the people of Assam,” Nadda said here on Tuesday.

“Either way, the Congress’ claim could be dangerous for the people of Assam. So save yourself from Congress and be with the BJP,” he said.

The Opposition had earlier this month launched its “five-guarantee campaign” in the poll-bound state, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her first poll tour, announcing that the party would bring a law to nullify the contentious CAA.

CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minority groups such as Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from the three neighbouring countries.

“CAA has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented in due course,” Nadda said, while adding that the BJP is committed to protecting the civilisation and culture of Assam.

On infiltration, the BJP leader said the saffron party has been the only party which “has been not only seeking but also trying to see that infiltration stops and in the last five years many initiatives have been taken.”

“BJP is committed to strengthening and scientific management of the border, which has been a continuous process,” he added.

Replying to a query on the time the BJP government would take to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Nadda said, “It is under process and the government is committed to its implementation”.