TURA, March 23: The President of the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), Chokpot Unit, Sengbat T Sangma has been removed from his post as well as from the primary membership of the NPP.

The expulsion notice served to Sangma by NPYF, State Working President, Dabo Marak informed that the action is being taken against him for indulging in anti party activities by campaigning against the party candidate in the social media and public gatherings.