DC warns of penalties for violation of Covid protocols

TURA, March 23: East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe, has issued a circular warning of penalties to be imposed on violators of Covid-19 regulations as per the provisions of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

According to the circular, wearing of face masks or face cover is compulsory in public places and workplaces, maintaining of social distancing in workplaces, public places and transport to be ensured and use of smokeless tobacco and spitting in public places is strictly prohibited.

The circular said that a fine of Rs. 500 for the first offence and Rs. 1000 for subsequent offences will be imposed and the District Magistrate, all Executive Magistrates and officers of the rank of Sub-Inspectors and above of the Meghalaya Police have been notified to impose penalty on any person, institution or organization for violating the regulations.