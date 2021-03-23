Vin Diesel’s son in ‘Fast & Fuious 9’?

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actor-producer Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair is reportedly all set to make his screen debut in the upcoming instalment of the ‘Fast & Fuious’ film franchise.

The ninth instalment of the franchise, which will release in June this year, will see Vincent playing the younger version of Vin’s character, Dominic Toretto.

Vincent’s scenes were shot in late 2019, according to a report in TMZ. The report also states that Vincent received an amount of $1,005 every day for his involvement in the film.

In the seventh instalment of the franchise, actor Alex McGee played the younger version of Dominic Toretto.