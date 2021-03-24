‘TB a curable disease, get treated early’

TURA, March 24: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Wednesday informed that tuberculosis is a curable disease and urged people with symptoms to come forward for treatment and to keep themselves strong and healthy by boosting their immunity so that the disease can be completely eliminated from the state by 2025.

Ram Singh was speaking during the observation of the World TB Day under the theme ‘The Clock is ticking’ at the District Tuberculosis Office in Tura where he was the Chief Guest.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that India is one of the countries having the highest number of tuberculosis patients in the world and therefore, this particular day has been assigned to create public awareness that Tuberculosis is curable disease with early diagnosis, regular and complete treatment under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). Informing that at present most of the health care programs are being monitored right from the grassroot level, he said that active surveillance of these programs are necessary in order to sensitize the people especially in villages about the facilities being provided by the government.

Meanwhile, Joint Director, Health Services, Garo Hills Division and Guest of Honour, Dr Menakshi Sangma while speaking on the same lines sought the cooperation of all and urged people with symptoms to take necessary diagnosis and treatment as early as possible.

Earlier, while delivering the keynote address, District Tuberculosis Officer, Tura Dr. John B K Marak highlighted the history and background of the World Tuberculosis Day adding that the day is observed to commemorate the day when Dr. Robert Koch, the German Microbiologist discovered the Mycobacterium bacilli of Tuberculosis in 1882. He further informed about various programmes being implemented in the State for treatment of Tuberculosis patients including the strategy and incentives being provided by the Government of India for the benefit of the people.