UDP president, MLAs claim ignorance on ouster demand

SHILLONG, March 23: The United Democratic Party (UDP), the most significant ally of the National People’s Party (NPP) in the MDA coalition, has distanced itself from the controversy arising out of a letter written to the chief minister by party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh demanding ouster of Power Minister James Sangma and MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday said the party is yet to discuss the issue. “I am not aware of this development as I am in Delhi. I will convene a meeting of the party as soon as I return,” Lyngdoh said.

“I want to make it clear that the demand to sack the Power minister and the MeECL CMD was not taken by the party,” the UDP president stated.

In his letter to the CM, Mawthoh had sought for immediate removal of the Power minister and the MeECL CMD from their current positions, while also pointing out that the unprecedented shutdown has affected normal life.

Cabinet ministers and UDP leaders, Lahkmen Rymbui and Kyrmen Shylla, have also confirmed that no one from the party took them into confidence before making such demands.

Rymbui asserted that the UDP parliamentary party had never discussed the matter pertaining to the demand for removal of James Sangma from the Power department.

Asked if he endorsed the demand made by the UDP general secretary, Rymbui said the question of endorsement does not arise since the party had not discussed the matter.

Reposing his full faith on James Sangma, the UDP leader said the former was trying his best to pull the state out of the crisis and even Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has taken a serious view of the matter.

Maintaining that the UDP is not a divided house, he said that the party leaders should consult the MLAs before rushing to a decision.

“Democracy calls for consultations and being part of the government, we have discussed this matter at the government level several times,” he said. Kyrmen Shylla too maintained that he was not consulted before the party leader (Mawthoh) made the demand for Sangma’s removal.

Mawrie backs Mawthoh’s demand

A day after the UDP general secretary wrote to the chief minister seeking James Sangma’s removal from the Power department, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that if any minister is inefficient and unable to run the department it is better for him to leave the department.

Claiming that he had highlighted all the wrongdoings in the Power department but all political parties had kept mum, Mawrie questioned why the UDP was demanding his removal after the load-shedding problem has been solved.