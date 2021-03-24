Power cuts end

SHILLONG, March 23: In a relief to the citizens, the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on Tuesday finally withdrew the regulation of power to Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) after the state government gave a commitment that it would clear the dues within three months.

In a letter to the Executive Director of the North East Regional Load Dispatch Centre here, NEEPCO Executive Director (Commercial) NK Mao said that MePDCL has paid Rs 127.53 crore to NEEPCO on March 19 towards partial liquidation of the outstanding dues.

NEEPCO also informed that MePDCL, through an email, has given a commitment to pay the rest of the due in three equal monthly instalments on or before April 30, May 31 and June 30.

“In view of the above, NEEPCO has decided to withdraw the regulation of power supply to MePDCL,” the letter said, while asking the load dispatch centre to withdraw the regulation from 2 pm on Tuesday.

It was also confirmed that MePDCL’s share of power from NEEPCO power stations has not been sold on any platform and was rescheduled to MePDCL from 2 pm of March 23.

In a separate letter to the MeECL, NEEPCO informed that regulation of power to the state is being withdrawn.

However, NEEPCO made it clear that it will regularly update itself regarding the specific steps taken by MeECL towards lodging of disbursal request with REC/PFC for the second tranche of Atmanirbhar loan including fulfilment of enabling pre-conditions for disbursement to avert any eleventh-hour financial crisis that may hamper NEEPCO operations.

“Further course of action will be guided by the outcome of such updates,” NEEPCO added.