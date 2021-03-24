All’s well in MDA: Hek

SHILLONG, March 23: In a departure from its aggressiveness, the state BJP on Tuesday denied any misunderstanding among the MDA coalition partners and advised the United Democratic Party (UDP), one of its allies, to discuss any issue in the MDA coordination committee meeting.

The UDP, a major constituent of the MDA, had on Monday demanded the removal of Power Minister James Sangma and the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of MeECL on the power crisis in the state.

“There is nothing wrong with the coalition. Any issue should be brought for discussion in the MDA coordination committee meeting,” Health Minister A.L. Hek said while replying to a question on the UDP demand.

“We have a cordial relation among the coalition partners. I cannot comment on the statement of another political party,” the senior BJP leader said.

Pointing out that there is no end to one political party saying something about another, Hek said: “Let’s be constructive instead.”

He refused to comment on the power scenario in the state but said he received a complaint from the Principal of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School that frequent power cuts were particularly affecting the students.

He also declined to “speculate” if removing the Power Minister would solve the problem.

Hek said the BJP was not playing safe on the power crisis and asserted it would always take up issues that concern the people. “But all issues that matter to the people should be discussed,” he added.

BJP to contest Rajabala

Confident about fielding a candidate for the Rajabala by-poll, the state BJP is studying the overall situation for contesting the Mawryngkneng seat and will take a call after the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls.

Confirming that his party has found a candidate for the Rajabala seat, Hek said: “BJP is doing very well in the entire state and we are also interested in Mawryngkneng by poll.”

The Rajabala seat had fallen vacant after the death of Congress MLA Azad Aman and the by-election for Mawryngkneng has been necessitated by the sudden death of two-time Congress MLA David Nongrum. Hek had earlier not shown keen interest in the BJP contesting the Mawryngkneng seat. “That is my personal opinion but the final call has to be taken by the party,” he added.

He said the party has to study the overall situation first and conduct a survey.

“The party will take a call soon after the GHADC polls as everyone is busy in the upcoming polls for now,” he added.

Earlier this month, Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer Frederick R. Kharkongor had assessed the arrangements in Mawryngkneng constituency.

He said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Mawryngkneng by-poll were in place.

Kharkongor also said a review meeting would soon be held with the deputy commissioner and superintend of police concerned.

The ruling coalition partners are going solo this time for the Mawryngkneng seat and not fielding a common candidate. Others are still testing the waters while the Opposition Congress has already declared its candidate.