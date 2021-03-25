Local bodies come to the aid of teachers facing the axe

TURA, March 25: Several organizations from North Garo Hills on Thursday came to the aid of contractual teachers who are facing potential termination from services and urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to consider their situation.

In their appeal to the Chief Minister, organizations comprising the GSMC, GSU, AAYF, AYWO, AGPF, ADE, AHAM and others pointed out that as the teachers had spent the prime of their lives in their profession, opting for an alternate livelihood was out of the question in view of the prescribed age limit. They added that if the teachers are removed from their services their families would suffer grave financial problems.

Recalling the last MTET exams which most of the teachers failed to clear, the organizations said that they were made to sit for the exams along with the general category while they were also looking after their duties, making it more difficult for them to do well. The organizations requested that the contractual teachers be allowed to appear for a special MTET course as an opportunity to retain their teaching professions.

“Some of these teachers have been in service for one year while others have served in the profession for ten years or more. They have spent their lives imparting education to youngsters, some of whom are likely to have become imminent public leaders and social workers. We urged you to consider their years of service and make some sort of arrangement for them,” the organizations said, in their appeal to the CM.