Dry Days declared in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR, March 25: In pursuance of a recent WT message of Excise Department, Assam, the Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar District Bishnu Kamal Borah vide an order issued on March 23 last has prohibited the possession of any intoxicants by any person or group of persons and imposed total ban on sale of liquor, giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or other substances of alike nature at a hotel, public eating house, tavern, shop or any other place- public or private within a polling area during the period of 48 (forty eight) hours ending with hour fixed for the conclusion of poll that is from 6:00 pm of March 25, 2021 to 6:00 pm of March 27, 2021 during the first phase of the ensuing State Assembly election in the district.

This also include the day of counting of votes that is May 2, 2021 and as ”Dry Days” till the process of counting is over and including the day of re-poll if any.

All bonded warehouses, IMFL retail ‘off’ and ‘on’ shops including Club ‘ON’, Hotel ‘ON’ and country spirit shops will remain closed during the dry days.

Further, during this period the storage of liquor by individuals has been curtailed.

The order further stated that during the above period the restriction provided in the Excise Law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises will be vigorously enforced.

The order further stated that steps will also be taken to prohibit sale of liquor in adjoining areas of the concerned constituencies so that there are no chances of clandestine movement of liquor from those areas where the restriction has not been in position.

It further stated that any violation of the order will be dealt with under the relevant provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules & under the provision of Section 135 (C) of R.P. Act 1951 of Election Rules to respective constituencies.