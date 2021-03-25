SC quashes FIR against ST Editor Patricia Mukhim over her Facebook post

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By Bureau
The Editor of The Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim.

SHILLONG, March 25: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings against The Shillong Times Editor, Patricia Mukhim which was initiated over a Facebook post on violence against non-tribal people in State.

The Court allowed the appeal filed by Mukhim challenging the Meghalaya High Court order which dismissed her plea to quash the FIR.

A Division Bench of Justice Nageswar Rao and  Justice Ravindra Bhat had reserved the order on 16th February, 2021 after hearing the argument of the petitioner and the State.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.