SC quashes FIR against ST Editor Patricia Mukhim over her Facebook post

SHILLONG, March 25: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings against The Shillong Times Editor, Patricia Mukhim which was initiated over a Facebook post on violence against non-tribal people in State.

The Court allowed the appeal filed by Mukhim challenging the Meghalaya High Court order which dismissed her plea to quash the FIR.

A Division Bench of Justice Nageswar Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat had reserved the order on 16th February, 2021 after hearing the argument of the petitioner and the State.