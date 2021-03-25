Iyer out of ODIs, to miss entire IPL as well

Pune, March 24: India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England as well as the entire IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here on Tuesday.

Sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum four months.

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source said.

Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament. Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23..

On Tuesday, the BCCI had stated, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.”

He captains Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which begins on April 9. In his absence, the DC captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin. (PTI)