No sign of second COVID wave in Meghalaya: Hek

SHILLONG, March 24: Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Wednesday said there is no sign of a second wave of COVID-19 in Meghalaya.

“We cannot relax as the virus can mutate anytime. However, we are better prepared to face the second wave now,” Hek said.

He urged people to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers regularly.

Hek said the Health department held a meeting to discuss on its preparedness after the Prime Minister had a word with the chief ministers.

“As of now, we will not re-impose restrictions. We will notify after analysing the situation,” he said.

The Health minister also said the government has decided to reduce the cost of COVID tests by 50 per cent.

He said citizens above 45 years of age should get themselves inoculated from April 1.

“I have taken the first dose and there was no side-effect at all,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said in view of the threat of a second wave, the Health department has been directed to reach out to the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong or Dorbar authorities.

Making it clear that the question of a fresh lockdown does not arise, he, however, said, “But let us wait and hope this surge in other states does not affect Meghalaya.”

He said the state government has issued notifications for those coming to the state from high-risk zones.

“Tests have to be conducted at entry points. We have reduced the cost of the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests to Rs 500 and rapid antigen tests (RATs) to Rs 200,” he said.

The district administrations are trying hard to ensure that all safety protocols are being followed and fines are imposed against violators.