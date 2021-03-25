UDP president hints at MDA coalition friction

SHILLONG, March 24: United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday indicated the party may not remain in the ruling MDA coalition for the entire term.

Stating that the UDP will work for the welfare of the state and its people, he said it was not necessary for a party to continue being a part of a coalition for five years.

“It does not mean one has to continue to sit in the coalition. You have to see what it is that you want to be a part of and how you are supposed to contribute to the coalition,” he said.

Lyngdoh said any party member was free to express his or her opinion but the party would convene a meeting on the issue of UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh demanding the ouster of Power Minister James Sangma and the CMD of MeECL for the “mess” in the Power department.

“I was out of station. So, I will convene a meeting of the party and see what needs to be done,” he said.

Refusing to comment on Mawthoh’s demand, he said: “The entire state is facing the issue, not just UDP. We have to look into how it can be addressed.”

He said the meeting would have been convened on Wednesday had most of the party MLAs and leaders not gone to Delhi, Chennai and to their own constituencies.

Lyngdoh insisted that the letter to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on the power crisis was not the decision of the party. “I, as president, did not sign it and the party cannot take a decision until it meets,” he said.

But he admitted the development could affect the coalition. “It depends on those who are in the coalition,” he said.

Lyngdoh also said the onus was on the Chief Minister to give special attention to MeECL and take immediate action for resolving the power crisis in the state. “I have already conveyed my concern to him,” he said.

Asked if the issue will be taken up for discussion in the MDA coordination committee meeting, the UDP president said: “Everything need not be taken to the coordination committee unless necessary.”

Letter to CM a collective decision: Bindo

UDP chief adviser, Bindo M. Lanong today cleared the air on the letter written by party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh to the chief minister, saying that it was a “collective decision” of the party leaders.

“We need to clarify that we had suggested that the Power department should be taken away from James PK Sangma. We had not demanded the removal of the concerned minister from the Cabinet,” Lanong told reporters here.

He said the intention behind the letter was to allow the chief minister to exercise his mind on how to resolve the power crisis.

“We are responsible for this. It is really sad that Mawthoh was singled out. He had acted based on a collective decision taken by us,” the UDP chief adviser said.

Revealing that party president Metbah Lyngdoh was in Delhi and could not be contacted, Lanong said that he and a few other leaders including Mawthoh, Shillong city president Paul Lyngdoh, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne and vice president Allantry Dkhar had met to discuss the crisis in the Power department considering it to be a matter that required immediate attention.

“We did contact a few MLAs to discuss the issue but it not necessary that everyone in the party has to discuss the issue,” he added.

Lamenting that the issue of the letter has taken political overtures, Lanong said, “People with hidden agenda are trying to blow this issue out of proportion but everyone should understand that the letter was written keeping in mind the best interest of the state.”

On Wednesday, UDP leaders including Paul Lyngdoh, Titosstarwell Chyne and Allantry Dkhar issued a joint statement stating that as per Article 27 of the party’s constitution, the general secretary is the empowered authority to sign all documents on behalf of the party.

“The UDP regrets the fact that due to paucity of time and the erratic mobile network, again a problem arising out of the power crisis, it was not able to take on board its ministers in the government. However, as a party, we remain firm on our call in the general interest of the state,” the statement said.

“As a responsible partner, we only took steps in the current direction to apprise the authorities that be, of the gravity of the situation. Power is an important part of governance, a sector that drives forward not only the economy but governance as a whole. We regret the fact that those who are blinded are possibly forcibly induced with ignorance on the ongoing depredation of MeECL which, if not addressed suitably, is going to lead to the collapse of MeECL,” the three leaders stated.

According to them, it will provide the dispensation of the day with the opportunity to privatise the corporation which will subject the consumers to be at the mercy of the corporation adding that the party will soon meet to address this pressing issue.