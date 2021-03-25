Tynsong censures Opp for raking up power issues

SHILLONG, March 24: The controversy over the agreement signed by the then Congress-led government with the NTPC in 2007 refuses to die sown with the NPP-led MDA coalition on Wednesday lashing out at the Opposition Congress for raking up the issues concerning the Power department time and again despite repeated clarifications by the state government.

Termed it as a strategy adopted by the Congress to erase their past misdeeds, NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “They want to erase their sins and so they keep talking and talking. Why did they sign the one-sided PPA without going through all the details line by line and clause by clause?”

Referring to the recently concluded Budget session, Tynsong said that the issue was raised by the Opposition Congress and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had given detailed replies to all their queries. “Everything was discussed in details inside the House and they even brought a privilege motion against the CM but they are still not satisfied,” he maintained.

On the letter written to the CM by UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh demanding the ouster of the Power Minister and the CMD of MeECL, the deputy CM said, “I saw a statement made by the UDP president that he will call all the elected representatives of the party. The three UDP ministers are with us and I don’t have to say anything more.”

Asked whether the NPP will also hold a meeting with the UDP to iron out the issue, the deputy CM said, “Yes but we will wait for the outcome of their meeting.”