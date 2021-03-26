IIT-G, Japan varsity award degrees to first batch of graduates

GUWAHATI, March 26: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) and Gifu University, Japan, awarded degrees to the first batch of joint international master’s programme in food science and technology at a ceremony on Thursday.

The award ceremony was organised at Gifu University, Japan, in the virtual presence of IIT-Guwahati director, T.G Sitharam and deputy director S.K. Kakoty, among others.

Located in one of the biodiversity hotspots, IIT Guwahati has the potential to contribute significantly to the global economy in the area of food science and technology.

“With this goal, IIT Guwahati and Gifu University collaborated to offer the joint international master’s programme in April 2019 to nurture highly-skilled professionals in food and related industries,” a statement issued here on Friday said.

Yume Saito, Ayaka Tsuchiya, Haruka Maruyama and Tatsushi Aoyagi completed their graduation after visiting IIT-Guwahati for a semester from July 2019 to November 2019 as a part of the programme.

Virtually addressing the gathering, IIT-G director, Sitharam said, “This is indeed a historic moment for the IIT-G and Gifu University, Japan that our joint vision, commitment and collaboration to establish the joint degree programme is finally bearing fruit”.

Congratulating the four graduates and the faculty members of the programme, he said, “These programmes should now be a template for all joint degree programmes that are undertaken. The quality of research work and papers coming out from this programme till date and the quality of students, faculty and researchers will ensure that we become role models in running a successful international collaboration programme”.