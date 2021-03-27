BSF unearths arms in SGH

From Our Correspondents

TURA, March 26: Border Security Force personnel in South Garo Hills recovered a hidden cache of arms and ammunition on Thursday, which is suspected to have been left behind by the GNLA, a statement said.

Acting on tip-off, the BSF troops of BOP Rongara and Chegnigre of the 42 Bn BSF conducted a search during which the weapons were recovered from a forested area at Chegnigre village under Rongara Police Station.

The weapons that were recovered include one US-made 0.32 mm calibre revolver, 50 7.62 mm rounds of ammunition and 4 iron magazine (supposed to be used for AK SVD Airsoft Sniper Rifles).

The seized revolver, ammunition and magazine were subsequently handed over to Rongara Police Station for further action.