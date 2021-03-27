New traffic arrangements for Jowai

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Police have made new traffic arrangements in Jowai town on trial basis, which will be effectuated between April 1 and April 21.

According to a statement, entry will be restricted from Lad Mission Hospital, Moosalyngka towards kynruh Saphlang JN, Iawmusiang. Furthermore the current ‘No Entry’ from Kynrahsaphang JN towards Moosalyngkat side will be annulled.

“There will be ‘No Entry’ from Iawmusiang Main Road towards Thomas Jones College side and the present No Entry’ from Thomas Jones Colleges side towards Iawmusiang Main Road will be removed,” the statement said.