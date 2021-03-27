MeECL engineers serve 14-day ultimatum for minister’s removal

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: The MeECL Engineers Association on Friday issued a 14-day deadline to the state government to strip Power Minister James PK Sangma of his portfolio, while also demanding the immediate appointment of the Director of Distribution.

The association also demanded a CBI inquiry into the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme in the state.

“We will take out a procession to the Secretariat if the government fails to comply with our demands within the given deadline,” president of MeECL Engineers Association, P.K. Chullet said after the meeting of the association.

Claiming that MeECL does not need to spend a single rupee for implementation of the smart meters in the state, Chullet said, “We have taken a loan from the ADB but the loan amount has been misutilised.” He further informed that the association wants immediate reinstatement of Superintending Engineer (Energy Management), Hamar Jyrwa within 48 hours and threatened to resort to agitation in the coming days if their demand was not fulfilled.

Claiming that the current crisis in the department has badly affected the overall functioning of MeECL, they demanded appointment of a senior IAS officer as the CMD of the corporation within two weeks.