RS member to raise agri varsity issue with Centre

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, March 26: Rajya Sabha member, Prof. Rakesh Sinha has assured a KSU delegation that he would personally intervene with the Centre for sanction of an agriculture university in Meghalaya instead of a college as assured earlier.

Sinha assured to raise the matter with Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The KSU delegation pointed out that the Union Government had agreed for the agriculture university and accordingly, the state government acquired 200 acres of land in Ri Bhoi district way back in 2014.

“However, to the utter dismay of people of Meghalaya it was found that instead of a university, an agriculture college affiliated to the Central Agriculture University with headquarters in Imphal has been sanctioned,” the KSU said.

The KSU leaders urged the Rajya Sabha member, who is taking keen interest in Meghalaya affairs, to intervene on behalf of the state and take up the matter with the central government.