SCL: Titans triumph in Super Division

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Titans CC chased down a fairly challenging total to win their Shillong Cricket League Super Division match by 6 wickets against Rangkynsai CC here on Friday. Titans won the toss and chose to field first as Rangkynsai put up a formidable total scoring 255/9 in 35 overs. Pankaj Yadav scored 66 while Pynhun Kharnarbi added 49 runs. For the Titans, Sumit Gurung was the pick of the bowlers taking a hat-trick to return with figures of 4/40 in 6 overs while Man of the Match Himan Phukan took 2/38. In reply, Titans scored 259/4 in only 28.4 overs thanks to half centuries by Suraj Chettri (72) and Himan (50). Ajay Dhuan took 1/23 in 7 overs while teammate Nick Dan took a wicket but conceded 76 runs in 6.4 overs.

C Division at St. Anthony’s HSS Ground

Jersey King secured a convincing 95 run win over Youth Club in their Shillong Crickte League C Division match on Friday after a five-wicket haul by Man of the Match Sanjiv Rai. Jersey King won the toss and batted first, scoring 140 runs. Raj Biswar top scored for his team with 36 off 17 balls. Dalim Gogoi took 3/7 in 4 overs for Youth Club. In reply, Youth Club could only manage 45 runs with Aditya (15) top scoring. Sanjiv returned with excellent figures of 5/18 in his 4 overs while Vishal Sunar 3/24.

In the second match of the day, Man of the Match Sumit Kar scored a brilliant century and scalped 5 wickets for LMYA as they registered a 45 run win over Lumdiengjri who elected to field first after winning the toss. LMYA scored 173/3 in 20 overs with Sumit scoring 112 off jus 54 balls. Azeem bowled a tight spell to finish with figures of 2/27 off 4 overs. Lumdiengjri were bundled out for 128 runs despite a fine knock by skipper Gufran (78). Sumit found himself in the heat of action once again, taking 5/7 in 4 overs to see his side through.