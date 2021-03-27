Vendors harassed at Ichamati, alleges welfare committee

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Cries of harassment of non-tribals at Ichamati have been voiced by the Coordination and Welfare Committee of Shella, Bholaganj (CWC-SB) and adjoining areas alleging that renewed harassment was being perpetrated against non-tribals of the area.

In a letter addressed to the DC, East Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo, SDO, Sohra and SDPO, Sohra, president of the CWC-SB, Gopal Dey stated, “On 26.03.2021 at around 3.00 pm about 15-20 persons came to Ichamati market with the intention to repeat another incidence of violence in the area. They entered the market area and started to harass the poor non-tribal people selling vegetables there.”

The CWC-SB president claimed that the vendors were selling their produce after taking due permission from the headmen of Ichamati village.

He further stated that the police reached the spot and chased the vendors away maybe with an intention to pre-empt fresh violence in that area.

The letter said: “We request you to kindly take steps to secure the rights of the non-tribals and take steps to ensure that we do not face such harassment in the future.” Meanwhile, despite several attempts, DC, Isawanda Laloo could not be contated till filing of this report.

It may be mentioned that a group of KSU members had come under attack on February 28 last year at the end of a meeting which was organised to press for Inner Line Permit and oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

KSU activist Lurshai Hynniewta, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries later. So far, around 70 people have been arrested and charge-sheeted by the police.

The attack triggered retaliatory incidents of stabbing, killing, assault, stone-pelting, torching of government vehicles etc.