Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Editor,

The FIR filed against Patricia Mukhim and the order of the Meghalaya High Court, was firmly quashed by the Supreme Court (Shillong Times, Mar 26,2021). This is a victory for social justice, freedom of speech, and the upholding of law and order.

A perusal of the 14-page order of the apex court makes reassuring reading. Several passages are worth quoting. Firstly, “Free speech of the citizens of this country cannot be stifled by implicating them in criminal cases”. India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Ranking has fallen from a high of 80 in 2002 to a dismal 142 in 2020. Our country trails behind even totalitarian regimes in the Gulf and dictatorships in Africa. Fortunately, the Supreme Court has upheld freedom of speech in this landmark ruling.

A second quote, “criminal elements have no community”. This observation makes it clear that once a criminal act is committed, no amount of justification for the protection of that community can be entertained. In other words, the act has to be judged primarily on its criminality, and less on its causes or extenuating circumstances. In this case, a criminal act of assault had already been committed. Putting the tail in the front of the horse, the FIR strangely claimed that the Facebook post calling for police action was an act of communal incitement.

A third quote, “The Facebook post read in its entirety pleads for equality of non-tribals in the State of Meghalaya…there was no intention to promote class/community hatred…the Facebook post can be understood to highlight the discrimination against non-tribals in the State of Meghalaya.” This is a humanitarian statement, and calls on all of us to show empathy and equality in how we view and treat all residents in our state.

Right-thinking people of the state applaud Patricia Mukhim for her courage and appreciate the Supreme Court for this timely judgement that has wider ramifications. It comes at a time when the government is curbing free speech and peaceful protests under outdated sedition laws, instituted by the British in 1870, under which freedom fighters were jailed. In Britain itself, sedition laws were abolished in 2009, but this relic of colonialism is used to oppress free citizens even today.

Yours etc.,

Glenn C. Kharkongor

Via email

Land-owner out, tenant in

Editor

The recent call by the UDP General Secretary for the immediate removal of the incumbent Minister for Power exploded as a political bombshell though it was not entirely unexpected. Now even the coalition partner of the MDA itself is questioning the integrity of this Government. People are in fact fast losing faith over the integrity of this Govt as far as its ability to maintain honour between what it says and what it actually does. What faith does the common man retain regarding the ability of this Govt to deliver on what it promises. In political parlance it can be claimed that the credibility of the MDA Govt is at stake!

Under such circumstances the press report ( Front page ST March 25, 2021) titled “Keen to resume Marriot Hotel Project : Dhar” has raised quite a few questioning eyebrows. Those in the know claim that the assurance of the Urban Affairs Minister to call for a meeting to deliberate on the future of the Marriot is all bunkum. Its fate has already been sealed. It has already been sold lock stock and barrel to the new contractor. The examination of whether the demands of the new contractor are reasonable or not, already done; views of the law department, already submitted; modifications to the old agreement as demanded by the new party, already agreed to. Actually the only loose end left is to sell the deal to the public.

If that is the fate of the Marriot, the fate of the Shillong Municipality is even worse. The new modifications stipulate that the new Marriot owners will not house the proposed office of the Shillong Municipality within the Marriot complex. Govt apparently has already agreed to this. So where does the Shillong Municipal Office go? Shillong Municipal Board will now have to start house hunting to accommodate itself. How can this be possible when the Marriot is built on Municipal land? Is it fair to render homeless the landowner simply to accommodate a new tenant, however tantalising may be the terms of occupancy? Even if the new Marriot owner is willing to build the new Municipal office, is adequate Govt land available for the purpose?

The Shillong Municipal Office is to serve the areas under Shillong Municipality which are located within old Shillong. Locating the new Municipal Office at New Shillong will be totally unfair to all the Dorbars under Shillong Municipality and therefore not acceptable. Shillong Municipality is part of the history of Shillong and is part of our urban governance system, however decrepit that might be. To treat it as the private property of some fly by night and opportunistic politician, who is insensitive to the sentiments of this city is loathsome and disgusting. What underhand deal has taken place to make the Urban Affairs Department agree to such a monstrous proposal? The sharp stink of a sell-out once again fills the nostrils of the citizens of Shillong. Question is will other political representatives tolerate such a sell-out?

Yours etc.,

Toki Blah,

Via email

Infighting in MDA

Editor,

Coalition politics is a tricky affair especially when political parties with a national standing versus regionalism come into play. Take for example the bickering and emerging ‘rift’ amongst the coalition members where the statement of the UDP General Secretary isn’t taken note of by the NPP vis-à-vis the power scenario of the state. It seems, that within the ruling government political parties don’t see eye to eye and none can deny that the UDP is up to it’s antics of portraying it’s holier than thou image. The UDP in the government has lacked any display of courage, political vision and failed to assert itself on several issues. Even the illegal coal transportation has been a major embarrassment for all of the coalition members. People aren’t fools and many are watching the political games these regional parties are playing. What achievement would they collectively show in 2023? That year will be the litmus test for the MDA.

Yours etc…

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar

Shillong-3