Paresh Rawal: Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid

Mumbai, March 27 : Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old actor tweeted to inform about his health and asked those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, friends, industry colleagues and fans expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always!” tweeted Anupam Kher.

“Get well soon Paresh Bhai … God’s Speed,” commented Rahul Dev.

“Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!” shared Ranvir Shorey.

Rawal will next be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming boxing drama “Toofan”. The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also features actress Mrunal Thakur. “Toofan” is scheduled for a May 21 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.(IANS)