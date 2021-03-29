1 dead, 5 injured in Vancouver knife-stabbing

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

Vancouver, March 28 : One person was killed and five others were injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Canada’s Vancouver city, according to the police.
Police have arrested a man who stabbed those people in and around a public library in North Vancouver at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Video from the scene shows that the man injured himself with a knife before being subdued by police.
Police said the attacker appeared to be acting alone.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.