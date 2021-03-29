Death toll in Egypt building collapse reaches 23

Cairo, March 28 : The death toll in a collapse of a residential building in the Egyptian capital of Cairo has increased to 23, the civil defence service said on Sunday.

Twenty-five others were injured in the collapse of the 10-storey building in the district of Jisr al-Suez in eastern Cairo on Saturday, the service added.

The cause of the collapse is not clear yet, dpa news agency reported.

Some Egyptian media reported that the landlord had illegally added five floors to the building.

Deadly collapses of residential buildings are not uncommon in Egypt.

They are often blamed on poor maintenance of ageing buildings and violations of construction regulations.(IANS)