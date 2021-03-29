Assaulted youth dies

SHILLONG, March 28: One of the three youths from Wahkaji in South West Khasi Hills, who was assaulted at Golf Links last Sunday, succumbed to his injuries at NEIGRIHMS on Sunday.

Hospital authorities informed that Pherlangroi Myrthong, 20, was declared dead at around 4.45 am on Sunday morning.

Relatives of the youth confirmed that the deceased had come to Shillong to search for daily wage jobs.

They urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

On Sunday, East Khasi Hills district police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger rubbished reports in a section of the press that police was yet to record the statement of another assault victim from Wahkaji who is undergoing treatment at NEIGRIHMS.

“We had taken a 45-minutes video and audio recordings of his statement on Saturday,” Nongtnger said.

He informed that police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the case.

In an earlier statement, Nongtnger had dismissed the “communal angle” in the assault and had stated that during initial enquiry, statement of eyewitnesses were recorded revealing that the victims were part of a group playing football at Golf Links on March 21 at around 5pm.

“After the game, they stayed back and consumed local liquor. Later in the evening more people arrived in the area for partaking in similar activities.

The victim’s party got into an altercation with one such group but eventually they compromised and began revelling together,” Nongtnger had stated, adding that the loud noise emanating from their group irked a third party in the vicinity who reacted by pelting beer bottles towards the victim’s group.

“The eyewitnesses further revealed that the members of the third party belong to a tribal community of Meghalaya as per their language and accent. Thereafter, the eyewitnesses fled from the area,” Nongtnger had said.