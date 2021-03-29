GHADC results to reflect NPP promises: CM

TURA, March 28: Sounding a triumphant note, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday claimed that the results of the GHADC polls in favour of his party — the NPP will mirror the faith of the electorate in his government to the promises which was made to the people of the state in 2018.

Holding an election rally in Phulbari to support NPP candidate Tarif Ibrahim Sarkar for Shyamnagar constituency, the chief minister told the crowd that the ensuing election on April 12 would be a test for his government on whether it has been able to meet the expectations of the people and fulfil the promises made before the 2018 state election.

“The GHADC election is very important because people are getting the opportunity to give their feedback on the performance of the MDA Government,” said Sangma.

Wooing the crowds, the chief minister said that the NPP-led government in the state has been able to successfully restore peace in the Garo Hills which in turn enabled it to consistently work for inclusive growth and development in the state.

The NPP has fielded Tarif Ibrahim Sarkar, son of deceased former MLA Manirul Islam Sarkar and nephew of current Phulbari legislator SG Esmatur Mominin, as the party candidate from Shyamnagar seat.

While the NPP is seeking the peoples’ endorsement to his three years of governance, the opposition Congress and other parties are urging the voters to vote out the ruling party accusing it of failing to turn the district council around from its severe financial crisis which has led to employees remaining unpaid for over two years.

However, NPP leaders and legislators accuse the previous Congress regime in the GHADC of leaving behind a lasting damage to the council with widespread illegal appointments and lack of financial reforms.

Addressing the public, Mominin said that despite acute financial constraints the government under Conrad Sangma was able to sanction several road projects in the plain belt areas of West Garo Hills, including the ongoing Agia-Tikrikilla-Phulbari-Tura road construction.

The upcoming election is witnessing a heated exchange of words and a high voltage campaign particularly in the plain belt region where the highest number of voters reside. There are as many as six MDC seats straddled in the plain areas of the region, including Selsella and Tikrikilla, which could play a deciding role in the game of numbers.