Fate of the rivers in Jañtia hills  

By H H Mohrmen

World Water day was being celebrated every year and this year too, the day was celebrated albeit with less fun and fanfare because of COVID-19. Nevertheless the importance of conserving water which is the basis of life should not play second fiddle to the pandemic. Water is the essence of life and according to science life on earth begins in water, but the question is how are we treating the water now? In fact the future of any society largely depends on how the community treats the water bodies in the neighbourhood.

While in Shillong there is a strong motivated movement to clean Umkaliar which is part of Wah Umkhrah, a different story is in the making in Jowai town. In spite of the fact that Wah Umkhrah is in a stage where pollution has reached its tip, there is a concerted effort to clean a portion of the river by spirited group of people who are determined to see that the river is clean.

Taking a leaf from what is happening with the River Umkhrah in Shillong, the people of Jowai have initiated efforts to save river Myntdu from going the Wah Umkhrah way. People who do not want to see the river Myntdu suffer the same fate as Wah Umkhrah have organised themselves and started working to protect and conserve the river.

Initially it was the Jañtia Fishing Association which is as an association of Anglers with the sole purpose of protect fishes in the river, who took unto themselves the mantle to protect the river. To begin with the Association’s main objective was to protect the rivers particularly the portion around Jowai town from indiscriminate killing of fishes by unscrupulous elements. The mass killing of fishes by bad element in the society by using chemicals and explosives has greatly affected the aquatic life and quality of the water in the river.

Then one thing led to the other and the JFA which started with the sole purpose of protecting the fishes, realised the need to do more to achieve their goal. In 2007 the Association revised its constitution and renamed as Jañtia Fishing and Environment Protection Association, Jowai. To protect the river and the aquatic life in it, the Organisation initiated the construction of three check dams at the different part of the river Myntdu.

The major project undertaken by the Association is converting Syntu Ksiar into a fish sanctuary. This is also another illustration showcasing what a successful convergence of the different government departments can achieve. The fish sanctuary is now a major tourist attraction in the town. The success of this project is because of the support of different government agencies which include Superintendent of Fisheries West Jañtia Hills District from the project Aqua Mission, District Basin Development Unit from the Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Project, the office of the Chief Executive Member of Jañtia Hills Autonomous District Council and of course contribution of the Association. It may also be mentioned that the Jañtia Hills Autonomous District Council has generously issued a No Objection Certificate to the JF&EPA allowing the organisation to start working on the project. The organisation also signed an MOU with the Council to this effect.

Now the Association has shifted its focus to another problem which is a threat to the river which is caused by pollution. Pollution is a major concern not only for the people of Jowai but by all those who depend on this river. The river Myntdu which flows round Jowai town is not only considered a deity by a sizeable population who live in it, but till today it is the only source of water supply for the town. As the population of the town growd, the river is also affected from pollution in the form of solid and liquid waste produced by the citizens of the town. To help control the flow of these wastes to the source of drinking water for the people of the town which is located downstream of the river, the Association in collaboration with different government departments and agencies constructed three check dams along the river.

The major threat to the river is waste produced by the residents and shopkeepers of the town and Ïawmusiang area in particular which is a commercial area of Jowai. To control the flow of waste particularly plastics into the river, the JF&EPA recently constructed a plastic check dam which is intended to catch the waste from the market area to the river. The project is being funded by the MP (LS) local area development scheme. The river Myntdu is as it is today because of the JF&EPA and the proactive support of the Dorbar Chnong of Jowai and the village around it.

In addition to the efforts made by the Association, very recently another movement of young people which include residents of the town and villages near the river was started. The sole objective of this project under the leadership of Khroo Lamsalanki Pariat is also to protect Myntdu. But the people’s movement can only do so much. No matter how strong and vibrant the movement is, the effort will become futile if the government does not lend its helping hand to support the endeavour.

The people of Jowai are lucky in that the court too has come to their support in their effort to protect and preserve Myntdu. The National Green Tribunal, hearing the case filed by a resident of the town passed an order which prohibited construction of buildings on the banks of the river. But sadly the order was not respected. Construction even as close as one meter on the banks of the river was not stopped by the authorities concerned. There are not only illegal constructions but even encroachment on government land near the old iron bridge at Treïongriang on the Jowai Amlarem Dawki road. People have encroached on both sides of the old bridge and the officials of the PWD chose to turn their blind eye to the encroachment.

The attempt made by the people of the town to prevent river Myntdu from becoming like Wah Umkrah will not succeed if the departments and government agencies turn a blind eye to the problem that badly affects the river. One of the important steps to ensure that Myntdu does not go the Wah Umkhrah way is by ensuring that no construction of houses are allowed on the banks of the river. Rivers being the subject of the ADC as per the Sixth Schedule and the District Administration vide NGT order can ensure that no construction is made near the river Myntdu.

But the good news is expected to come from Sunapyrdi where the efforts to rejuvenate the river Lukha is undertaken by the District Administration with the support of the local representative of the communities in the area. The preparation for the process which uses algae to clean the water in the river in that area is currently being prepared. Rupees 2.5 crore was sanctioned by the government from the District Mineral Fund to clean the toxins in river water. In both these cases it is the public which is in the forefront of the fight to conserve the water in the rivers.

Hopefully the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts will make an effort to see that the water in the rivers which is the lifeline of the people is clean.

